Beev Rations - The King Goes On Balls [Official Video]

The King Goes On Balls, first cut of Raw Waltzes, the new and sixth EP from Beev Rations, it is an allegory of the ruling class and its alienated masses all over the planet. Drawing from the celebrated short story The Emperor’s New Suit (aka The Naked King), written by Hans Christian Andersen, the song is original by Beev Rations and features a lively alternative Folk Rock style, Psyfolk and Merseysound.



Alan James thus proposes a theme “suitable for all audiences” that, aspiring to touch the heart (natural authenticity and honesty) of those who can still reconnect, captures in the lyrics a psychological and sociological profile of the current turbulent times, also leaving important decisive keys for the most conscious and experienced listener. This way, during the official video of the single, whose publication coincides with the release of the album (october 18), news and images of some European globalist pawns are interspersed, including prime ministers, presidents and heads of state, including the one of the Vatican. All executors and standard bearers of the totalitarian plans that the 2030 agenda covers up, within the framework of the current hybrid world war, detonated with the global operation known as covid-19 (or plandemic), catalyst and pretext for the application of a psychopathic control agenda and genocide over the planet’s population, on a scale never seen before.



The fuel that keeps the tyrannical train of events going is none other than the fear (and credit) of the masses. Fear is, in turn, the product of ignorance and disempowerment. Therefore, this terrifying train will only stop when a segment of the world population large enough, conscious and determined to live in freedom and harmony, will raise and disobey en masse, inspiring the rest of the undecided to do so as well. Totalitarian psychopaths must be exposed, openly showing all the falsehood and manipulation of their official narrative and exposing their deranged condition, their delusions of grandeur and their patent disregard for fundamental rights.



In effect, the knowledge (the awareness), undoes the fear and demolishes the illegitimate authority of the controllers. When people not only stop buying his narrative but also take them apart and laugh in his face, then the spell disappears and everyone begins to see -like the boy in Andersen’s story- that the king is naked and his new suit (“new normality”) is a fraud. This is what is happening, every day more, in a Humanity that is forced to awaken to save itself from annihilation, by regaining its sovereignty, integrity and freedom.



SunnToneS