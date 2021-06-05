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Magnetic Veins
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540 views • June 05, 2021
A dime and quarter are attracted to the veins in my arm. Can Dr. Tenpenny or scientist explain?
Will I ever be normal again, will upping my intake of glutathione help? immunotec.com/fairlyfast Found info from 2019 on magnetogenetics, search engine that keyword and you will find info in pubmed as well as other organizations. Another keyword to look for is magnetofection.
Will I ever be normal again, will upping my intake of glutathione help? immunotec.com/fairlyfast Found info from 2019 on magnetogenetics, search engine that keyword and you will find info in pubmed as well as other organizations. Another keyword to look for is magnetofection.
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