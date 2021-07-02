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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - Full Interview | The Awakening 3
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897 views • July 02, 2021
We had a chance to sit down with Robert Kennedy Jr., founder of Childrens Health Defence, who has spent a lifetime researching and defending parents of vaccine-injured children.
Now he's sounding the alarm with the Covid19 vaccine and the dangers surrounding them.
We were able to have a great dialogue but Mr. Kennedy's was stream mysteriously compromised and was cut short.
Now he's sounding the alarm with the Covid19 vaccine and the dangers surrounding them.
We were able to have a great dialogue but Mr. Kennedy's was stream mysteriously compromised and was cut short.
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