🎵Nothing Else To Do

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[Pre-Chorus]
Canvas flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all
(You do it too)
Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of 51
(I can do it)
Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo
Don't tell me I have nothing to do
Don't tell me I have nothing to do
[Verse 1]
I keep hearing you're concerned about my happiness
But all the thought you're giving me is conscience, I guess
If I were walking in your shoes, I wouldn't worry none
While you and your friends are worrying 'bout me
I'm having lots of fun
[Chorus]
Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all
Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one
Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo
Now don't tell me I've nothing to do
[Verse 2]
Last night I dressed in tails pretending I was on the town
As long as I can dream, it's hard to slow this swinger down
So please don't give a thought to me, I'm really doing fine
You can always find me here and having quite a time
[Chorus]
Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all
Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one
Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo
Now don't tell me I've nothing to do
[Verse 3]
It's good to see you, I must go, I know I look a fright
Anyway, my eyes are not accustomed to this light
And my shoes are not accustomed to this hard concrete
So I must go back to my room and make my day complete
[Chorus]
Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all
Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one
Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo
Now don't tell me I've nothing to do
[Outro]
Don't tell me I've nothing to do
Don't tell me I've nothing to do