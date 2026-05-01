🎵Nothing Else To Do

[Pre-Chorus]

Canvas flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all

(You do it too)

Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of 51

(I can do it)

Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo

Don't tell me I have nothing to do

Don't tell me I have nothing to do



[Verse 1]

I keep hearing you're concerned about my happiness

But all the thought you're giving me is conscience, I guess

If I were walking in your shoes, I wouldn't worry none

While you and your friends are worrying 'bout me

I'm having lots of fun



[Chorus]

Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all

Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one

Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo

Now don't tell me I've nothing to do



[Verse 2]

Last night I dressed in tails pretending I was on the town

As long as I can dream, it's hard to slow this swinger down

So please don't give a thought to me, I'm really doing fine

You can always find me here and having quite a time



[Chorus]

Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all

Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one

Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo

Now don't tell me I've nothing to do



[Verse 3]

It's good to see you, I must go, I know I look a fright

Anyway, my eyes are not accustomed to this light

And my shoes are not accustomed to this hard concrete

So I must go back to my room and make my day complete



[Chorus]

Counting flowers on the wall, that don't bother me at all

Playing solitaire 'til dawn with a deck of fifty one

Smoking cigarettes and watching Captain Kangaroo

Now don't tell me I've nothing to do



[Outro]

Don't tell me I've nothing to do

Don't tell me I've nothing to do

