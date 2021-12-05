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Victim Actress Nails Ghislaine Maxwell on Sex Crimes While Media Tries to Connect Trump
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462 views • December 05, 2021
https://rumble.com/vq4pum-victim-actress-nails-ghislaine-maxwell-on-sex-crimes-while-media-tries-to-c.html
Day 4 of the Ghislaine Maxwell child sex trial has brought grief and revelation. The first of four victims to testify against Jeffrey Epstein's '2nd in command' has delivered a devastating picture of the abuse which took place unchecked for decades. Stew Peters show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a report on the testimony and the attempt to tie the trial and crimes to President Trump.
Edward Szall investigates.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
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Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Day 4 of the Ghislaine Maxwell child sex trial has brought grief and revelation. The first of four victims to testify against Jeffrey Epstein's '2nd in command' has delivered a devastating picture of the abuse which took place unchecked for decades. Stew Peters show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a report on the testimony and the attempt to tie the trial and crimes to President Trump.
Edward Szall investigates.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
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