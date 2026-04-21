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Stop Asking If Trump Is Good or Bad. You're Missing the Point.
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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John Michael Chambers shares a profound report from Guardian Daniel R sourced by AA_Gabriel1111: Trump is a carefully placed archetype — the energy of a cunning magician consciously introduced into the dream by the Source itself. An actor playing a very specific role in this grand theatrical production we call reality.


None of this is true? Exactly. Reality is a collective dream. A projection. A carefully crafted school for consciousness. The visible figures and dramatic events we see — the dismantling of the old system, the chaos, the battles — are powerful catalysts. Tools designed to slowly but surely shake people awake.


Most people are still lost in the shadows, still believing the 3D movie is real. They see the dismantling of the old system and immediately fear that a new, even worse one is coming. But viewed from a higher perspective, Trump is merely an effective tool designed to break down the deeply ingrained matrix structures that have kept humanity asleep for a very, very long time.


The old system is indeed being dismantled — not to be replaced by something worse, but so that the entire illusion can finally be recognized for what it is.


Those who have already awakened understand this. They see through the game. They see through the script. They recognize the divine intelligence behind the chaos.


The real question is not "Is Trump good or bad?" The real question is: how much do you still believe in the dream?

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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awakeningmatrixdonald trumpsourcearchetypejohn michael chambersdivine intelligenceguardian daniel rreality projection
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