Radical Truth #32 - Good Muslims vs. Bad Muslims

Do you know the difference between a ‘good’ Muslim and a ‘bad’ Muslim? Unfortunately, a lot of people have a misunderstanding about how you determine the difference between the two. Be sure to share this important, and very informative episode!

Here are the books mentioned in this episode:

"The People vs. Muhammad: Psychological Analysis" https://amzn.to/3bTy8c2

"Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War Between Islam and the West" https://amzn.to/2O4COmZ

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