PM Starmer refuses to resign after crushing election loss - clip 2

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Starmer refuses to resign after crushing election loss
💬 “I’m not going to walk away and plunge the country into chaos,” British PM Keir Starmer said after Labour’s punishing election results across the UK.
In England, Reform surged to 1,422 council seats, while Labour fell to 980. In Wales, Labour collapsed to third place, with Plaid Cymru taking 43 seats, Reform 34, and Labour just 9. In Scotland, the SNP won 58, while Labour ended up tied with Reform on 17.
🥴 Britain voted. Starmer clings to his seat.
Adding:
Trump’s vanity arch could be bankrolled by child victims’ settlement cash
A $400 million settlement over TikTok’s alleged child privacy violations may end up funding Trump’s pet project – a giant 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington Cemetery, ABC News reports, citing sources.
The TikTok case centers on claims the platform collected children’s data without consent, kept running targeted ads, and exposed minors to inappropriate content.
White House officials are reportedly exploring whether settlement funds can legally be used for the arch that Trump claims will outshine Paris’ Arc de Triomphe.
Using the funds would break with decades of DOJ norms, where such money normally goes to victims or enforcement.
It also raises conflict-of-interest questions: Trump personally helped broker TikTok’s US-backed deal, later boasting, “I am so happy to have helped in saving TikTok!”
🤦♂️ Trump is pushing a separate $10 billion “beautification” fund — but for now, the Washington makeover might be paid for… in sheer cynicism.