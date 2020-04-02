How America’s Power & Prosperity Will Destroy Itself

America has become so great, powerful, and prosperous because our founding fathers followed the blueprint of governance that the Lord established in the Old Testament with Ancient Israel.



God did not want his people to be ruled by a physical king. Israel was originally designed to govern themselves, while first being governed by God. Think about it; the tribes of Israel acted as sovereign states with appointed judges, the Law of God was their national constitution, and they had no centralized power, no king but God.



Does this sound familiar? The founding fathers took the ancient blueprint of Israel and applied it to America. And in the same way Israel grieved God by desiring a physical king to rule over them, I fear we have done the same thing in America.



America was established with state sovereignty. The 10th amendment states that, “the federal government possesses only those powers delegated to it by the United States Constitution. All remaining powers are reserved for the states or the people.”



But that has changed! States have completely subjugated themselves to the federal government and have allowed their citizens to be ruled by it. The federal government has become like a king to our nation, and this is part of the warning God gave to Israel when they asked to be given a king:



1 Samuel 8:17-18

He will take a tenth of your sheep. And you will be his servants. And you will cry out in that day because of your king whom you have chosen for yourselves, and the Lord will not hear you in that day.



The reason we have chosen a king for ourselves is because we have forgotten our roots!



A new, revisionist history is being taught today in our schools. History teachers today will leave you thinking that America was founded on racism, sexism, and bigotry. This will not bode well for the future of our country, as the quote goes:



“A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.”



If you are in school or college, the parent or grandparent of a child in school or at college, or you just simply like history, you need to buy these two books:



* “A Patriot's History of the United States: From Columbus's Great Discovery to the War on Terror” by Larry Schweikart and Michael Allen.

* “If You Can Keep It: The Forgotten Promise of American Liberty” by Eric Metaxas



But of course, the most important book we need in these times is the Bible. As this world grows darker and darker, let us as The Church grow brighter and brighter.



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