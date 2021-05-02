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Shot in the Dark - Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Explains COVID-19 Injections And Their Differences
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2858 views • May 02, 2021
An interview with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny at Daystar TV on March 9th 2021 (with English Subtitles). Here she explains the differences between the COVID-19 "vaccines" used in the U.S. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. A warning on the health hazards anticipated in the near future. After 2,7 million views on YouTube it was removed for "violating their terms of service". Any opposing voices against these experimental "gene manipulation tools" will be silenced. Once this experimental shot is in your body, you can't get it out. Don't take em. Just say NO!
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Brought to you by Daystar TV.
https://www.daystar.com/
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Brought to you by Daystar TV.
https://www.daystar.com/
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