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Gaia: This Clandestine Religion Preceded Christianity [29.10.2021]
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109 views • October 30, 2021
Secret societies have long held on to the secrets of the Yuga system. This is especially true of Mithraism, Gnostics, the Templars and their derivative organizations. To understand this, we must explore the Gnostic and Egyptian beliefs that underlie the symbolism which has transmitted these secrets across the ages and ultimately led to the establishment of a new form of government in the New World.
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4,871 views Premiered 4 hours ago
Gaia
953K subscribers
https://youtu.be/R3KQPev7pY8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFVqzO9_qHVckKqNC95o9tw
8,000+ Films, Shows & Classes on Gaia. Start Your Free Trial - https://bit.ly/3eBA6jy
4,871 views Premiered 4 hours ago
Gaia
953K subscribers
https://youtu.be/R3KQPev7pY8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFVqzO9_qHVckKqNC95o9tw
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