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Medicine Roundtable- Censorship That's Directly Impacting Your Right to Health Options (MIRRORED)
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455 views • March 16, 2021
Medicine Roundtable- Censorship That's Directly Impacting Your Right to Health Options (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel WholeHearted Media at:-
https://youtu.be/pRdBtVtTjHI
If you enjoyed this content and received some value from it, please consider donating to help grow WHM. Thanks so much! - http://bit.ly/3csDDyG
If you enjoyed this content, you'll love what else we are putting out! Please sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch. Your donation towards new media being birthed is very much appreciated!
Please visit: www.WholeHeartedMedia.ca
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Dr. Sherry Tenpenny (Moderator)
Dr Sherri Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor and founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, Her holistic approaches have attracted worldwide attention. She has invested nearly 20 years and more than 40,000 hours documenting and exposing the problems associated with vaccines. Dr Tenpenny is an internationally known speaker and author and has been a powerful voice in the dissemination of truth surrounding c- 19, m-RNA vaccine and health freedom.
Dr. Steven Malthouse
Dr. Malthouse is a physician in British Columbia, Canada and the current president of the Canadian Integrative Medicine Association. He has been practising medicine for 42 years in rural, urban, emergency room, palliative care, and family practice settings and has been involved in overseas research into childhood illnesses. Instead of taking a sabbatical year in 2019, he has been studying the COVID-19 research and the Canadian government and public health responses to this so-called "pandemic".
Dr Ben Tapper
Dr. Ben Tapper is one of the founders of Health Freedom for Humanity (HFFH), a . He is a strong leader in the fight against medical tyranny and has been very outspoken in the last year. His speeches have traveled across the globe, inspiring others to take a stand, and is true a force to be reckoned with.
Rocco Galati-
Rocco may be Canada’s top Constitutional Lawyer but he is garnering global attention for his STATEMENT OF CLAIM that addresses the extreme overreaches of governmental and media power under the C- 19 declarations of Emergency.
Rocco’s 190 page statement of claim filed July 6th 2020 in the Superior Court of Ontario, Canada, constitutionally challenges the cv measures and the declared emergency and the seismic infliction of constitutional breeches and harm on the ground to individuals; the vulnerable, especially the poor, the neurologically disabled, particularly children with special needs, and the elderly.
Rocco’s fight against tyranny that currently threatens millions is having impact and reach beyond borders.
Mirrored from You Tube channel WholeHearted Media at:-
https://youtu.be/pRdBtVtTjHI
If you enjoyed this content and received some value from it, please consider donating to help grow WHM. Thanks so much! - http://bit.ly/3csDDyG
If you enjoyed this content, you'll love what else we are putting out! Please sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch. Your donation towards new media being birthed is very much appreciated!
Please visit: www.WholeHeartedMedia.ca
-----
Dr. Sherry Tenpenny (Moderator)
Dr Sherri Tenpenny is an osteopathic medical doctor and founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center, Her holistic approaches have attracted worldwide attention. She has invested nearly 20 years and more than 40,000 hours documenting and exposing the problems associated with vaccines. Dr Tenpenny is an internationally known speaker and author and has been a powerful voice in the dissemination of truth surrounding c- 19, m-RNA vaccine and health freedom.
Dr. Steven Malthouse
Dr. Malthouse is a physician in British Columbia, Canada and the current president of the Canadian Integrative Medicine Association. He has been practising medicine for 42 years in rural, urban, emergency room, palliative care, and family practice settings and has been involved in overseas research into childhood illnesses. Instead of taking a sabbatical year in 2019, he has been studying the COVID-19 research and the Canadian government and public health responses to this so-called "pandemic".
Dr Ben Tapper
Dr. Ben Tapper is one of the founders of Health Freedom for Humanity (HFFH), a . He is a strong leader in the fight against medical tyranny and has been very outspoken in the last year. His speeches have traveled across the globe, inspiring others to take a stand, and is true a force to be reckoned with.
Rocco Galati-
Rocco may be Canada’s top Constitutional Lawyer but he is garnering global attention for his STATEMENT OF CLAIM that addresses the extreme overreaches of governmental and media power under the C- 19 declarations of Emergency.
Rocco’s 190 page statement of claim filed July 6th 2020 in the Superior Court of Ontario, Canada, constitutionally challenges the cv measures and the declared emergency and the seismic infliction of constitutional breeches and harm on the ground to individuals; the vulnerable, especially the poor, the neurologically disabled, particularly children with special needs, and the elderly.
Rocco’s fight against tyranny that currently threatens millions is having impact and reach beyond borders.
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