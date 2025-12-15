‘NOT a single’ Ukrainian power plant untouched by Russian strikes - Zelensky

Also, The Narcoführer commented on his meeting with the U.S. representatives:

Yesterday we had our first meeting with Mr. Witkoff and Mr. Kushner, as well as with the U.S. team. Prior to this, our teams had held the relevant meetings.

It is very important that our colleagues from the United States heard all the details regarding the war. If these meetings had taken place earlier, progress would have been even greater. But I am grateful that we worked very effectively.

There were some elements which, in my view, were destructive and definitely would not have helped us. It is important that they are no longer present in the new versions of the documents. This matters, because dignity matters.

Kiev's statements about taking control of the Yubileyny microdistrict in Kupyansk, as well as Kondrashovka, Radkovka, and Moskovka to the west of the city, are false. A source in the United Group of Troops told "Zvezda" about this.

"Units of the "West" group of troops are firmly holding the lines on this direction. All enemy attacks are repelled at the far approaches with artillery fire, air strikes, and FPV drones, which is confirmed by numerous objective control footage," he said.

The Kiev regime is misleading the international community about the real situation on the frontline to put pressure on the White House administration to make favorable adjustments to Trump's peace plan.

German's Merz has echoed what was discussed in the said negotiations with American officials about the issue of territory saying it's up to Ukraine to decide whether they concede territory.

!!! However given the battlefield dynamics, it's apparently not up to Ukraine to decide, Russia is advancing on the line of contact and Ukraine is struggling even to replenish it's ranks. Whatever case, the goals of the SMO shall be fulfilled either diplomatically or on the battlefield. The Eurorats are only delaying the agonizing painful slow death of the former Ukraine. Donbas is Russian.

German Chancellor Merz proposed a Christmas truce to Russia:

"Maybe the Russian government still has remnants of humanity left, and it will leave people in peace for a few days. This could be the beginning of peace."

The US officials said they wouldn’t release details of the security guarantees yet, but that it included “ very strong safeguards” to prevent the war from restarting if a deal is reached.

That said, the US won’t be putting boots on the ground in Ukraine according to the officials.

U.S. negotiators have told Ukraine during peace talks in Berlin that it must agree to withdraw its forces from the eastern Donetsk region as part of any deal to end the hostilities - Reuters.



