Cognitive Control and Information Filtration, an interview with Zach Vorhies

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In a world driven by information, an important question remains: how do the sources we rely on influence our understanding of events, technology, and society? As artificial intelligence becomes a larger part of how people discover and consume information, conversations about information filtering, critical thinking, and digital influence are becoming increasingly relevant. Watch the latest interview to explore different viewpoints on these evolving challenges and what they could mean for the future of communication and decision-making.
#ArtificialIntelligence #DigitalMedia #Technology #CriticalThinking #FutureTrends
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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