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The Jabaroo - the Thingy - claims another Top Dog victim at the New York Times. He had the Johnson, followed up with the Moderna booster and died the next day. What a dumb Fuck.
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180 views • December 29, 2021
That sucks for him ! I bought my Surfin 61 license plate when I bought my 1960 Single Cab truck VW. It was a classic. I ended up selling it but i did save the license plate. It hangs proudly in our Bed n Breakfast in Medellin, Colombia.
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