Frontline #Summary for the Morning of 24 February 2024; pub. 10:00⚡️
🔹In the #Kherson-#Crimea Direction, the RF Armed Forces continue their actions to clear Ukrainian positions in #Krynki. The AFU is stubbornly resisting. (Fig. 1)
🔹In the #Zaporozhye Direction, the RF Armed Forces, supported by long range weapons, attacked the village of #Rabotino from the west and south. The frontline ⚠️did not change significantly. In the area of #Verbovoye, there are oncoming battles. (Fig. 2)
🔹On the #Donetsk Front, the RF Armed Forces continued their assault on #Novomikhaylovka from the south and east. ⚠️Without advancement. The AFU counterattacked in #Pobeda. Partially ⚠️successful.
📌 Russian units are holding the village, but in a very narrow frontal area, which could cause problems.
▪️ However, to the north, the RF Armed Forces have made some ⚠️progress towards #Georgiyevka. But this does not solve the issue in #Pobeda.
▪️From the west of #Avdeyevka, Russian assault units ⚠️gained a foothold in #Severnoye after shelling.
▪️ The AFU positions in #Lastochkino are now under attack from the north and east. Long range weapons of the RF Armed Forces are working powerfully on Ukrainian positions in the village itself.
Russian troops ⚠️advanced towards #Orlovka and ⚠️⚠️took #Stepovoye (not to be confused with the settlements of the same name in the Zaporozhye and Ugledar directions).
💥 Ukrainian positions in #Krasnogorovka town, #Netaylovo, #Tonenkoye, #Orlovka, #Semenovka and #Berdychi are under fire.
💥 The AFU artillery was working on Russian positions in #Maryinka, #Donetsk and the village of #Krasnogorovka. (Fig. 3)
🔹In the #Bakhmut Direction, the RF Armed Forces attacked on the heights northwest of #Kleshcheyevka. ⚠️Without success. And to the north they ⚠️entered #Ivanovskoye (#Krasnoye). In #Bogdanovka there are tough oncoming battles. (Fig. 4)
🔹In the #Lugansk Direction, the RF Armed Forces were conducting offensives west of #Dibrova, in the area of #Torskoye, #Yampolovka, #Terny and #Sinkovka. The frontline ⚠️did not change significantly. (Fig. 5)
