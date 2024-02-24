☕️ Good Morning (or Whatever)⚡️- From "The Coon" - Tossing & Turning - Frontline #Summary for the Morning of 24 February 2024

☕️ Good Morning (or Whatever)⚡️Feb 24 - Tossing & Turning -

From "The Coon"👇👇👇 and me!

🌇 Have a good day (or night), Friends! 🌌🌙

🌟 Enjoy your coffee or favourite drink 🍾 and now the Coon has the Floor: 💌

📮 Good Day Friends! From the shelf:

🎬 Today, my older striped brother and I will have a hard day. Last night, I was slowly getting ready. I was setting up a marathon. You need to get a good night's sleep, otherwise you'll have to get up early and have a lot of trips.🐾

🗓 We wish you a good 420th day in the "Year of the Striped Raccoon" and a Happy Weekend, friends !!!

Adding... without images of maps, figures..

Frontline #Summary for the Morning of 24 February 2024; pub. 10:00⚡️

🔹In the #Kherson-#Crimea Direction, the RF Armed Forces continue their actions to clear Ukrainian positions in #Krynki. The AFU is stubbornly resisting. (Fig. 1)

🔹In the #Zaporozhye Direction, the RF Armed Forces, supported by long range weapons, attacked the village of #Rabotino from the west and south. The frontline ⚠️did not change significantly. In the area of #Verbovoye, there are oncoming battles. (Fig. 2)

🔹On the #Donetsk Front, the RF Armed Forces continued their assault on #Novomikhaylovka from the south and east. ⚠️Without advancement. The AFU counterattacked in #Pobeda. Partially ⚠️successful.

📌 Russian units are holding the village, but in a very narrow frontal area, which could cause problems.

▪️ However, to the north, the RF Armed Forces have made some ⚠️progress towards #Georgiyevka. But this does not solve the issue in #Pobeda.

▪️From the west of #Avdeyevka, Russian assault units ⚠️gained a foothold in #Severnoye after shelling.

▪️ The AFU positions in #Lastochkino are now under attack from the north and east. Long range weapons of the RF Armed Forces are working powerfully on Ukrainian positions in the village itself.

Russian troops ⚠️advanced towards #Orlovka and ⚠️⚠️took #Stepovoye (not to be confused with the settlements of the same name in the Zaporozhye and Ugledar directions).

💥 Ukrainian positions in #Krasnogorovka town, #Netaylovo, #Tonenkoye, #Orlovka, #Semenovka and #Berdychi are under fire.

💥 The AFU artillery was working on Russian positions in #Maryinka, #Donetsk and the village of #Krasnogorovka. (Fig. 3)

🔹In the #Bakhmut Direction, the RF Armed Forces attacked on the heights northwest of #Kleshcheyevka. ⚠️Without success. And to the north they ⚠️entered #Ivanovskoye (#Krasnoye). In #Bogdanovka there are tough oncoming battles. (Fig. 4)

🔹In the #Lugansk Direction, the RF Armed Forces were conducting offensives west of #Dibrova, in the area of #Torskoye, #Yampolovka, #Terny and #Sinkovka. The frontline ⚠️did not change significantly. (Fig. 5)