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10/08/20 #Covfefe: TRUMP MASS RADIO RALLY! 10-9-20 #OperationMaga
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97 views • October 09, 2020
You Are Free TV
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10/8: RADIO RALLY- POTUS Speaks! To millions on R_sh L_mbaugh Show! On Friday, October 9, 12-3 Eastern, 9-12 West Coast, we hear from President Trump in Real Time!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Get your Questions for President Trump into the Radio Rally on the R_sh L_mbaugh show!
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/
Call in number: 800-282-2882
Pelosi announces Orange plan to 25th Am C_up on Trump:
https://nypost.com/2020/10/08/pelosi-...
Biden FBI probe on Ukraine in progress, here's the background from Sara Carter:
https://saraacarter.com/senate-ukrain...
B_den flyy swatter sells out soon after debate!
https://www.cnet.com/news/biden-fly-s...
Eric Early to unseat Adam Schiff:
https://www.dailynews.com/2020/09/25/...
Whitmer "kidnap" arrests:
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/br...
Please follow Debor_h T_vares and the energy fraud take over of America:
http://stopthecrime.net/
NYPD Officer arrested for spying for China on Tibetan community:
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
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To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
89.2K subscribers
10/8: RADIO RALLY- POTUS Speaks! To millions on R_sh L_mbaugh Show! On Friday, October 9, 12-3 Eastern, 9-12 West Coast, we hear from President Trump in Real Time!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
Get your Questions for President Trump into the Radio Rally on the R_sh L_mbaugh show!
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/
Call in number: 800-282-2882
Pelosi announces Orange plan to 25th Am C_up on Trump:
https://nypost.com/2020/10/08/pelosi-...
Biden FBI probe on Ukraine in progress, here's the background from Sara Carter:
https://saraacarter.com/senate-ukrain...
B_den flyy swatter sells out soon after debate!
https://www.cnet.com/news/biden-fly-s...
Eric Early to unseat Adam Schiff:
https://www.dailynews.com/2020/09/25/...
Whitmer "kidnap" arrests:
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/br...
Please follow Debor_h T_vares and the energy fraud take over of America:
http://stopthecrime.net/
NYPD Officer arrested for spying for China on Tibetan community:
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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