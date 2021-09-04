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Alex Krainer: Afghanistan Signals End of US Empire as China Turns on Elites & Great Reset
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647 views • September 04, 2021
Alex Krainer discusses how Afghanistan signals the American Empire's loss of hegemony over Mackinder's "World Island" and everywhere else (e.g. Ukraine, Syria, Iraq), the game is up. He believes that Beijing had initially been propped up by Western elites, but given the recent turn against China by George Soros and Co., the CCP mislead and is now abandoning the global elites. They have not forgotten the Century of Humiliation. The economic fallout of U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan could mean equity and bond bubbles bursting, upward pressure on commodity prices, and high rates of inflation in the American financial system. He believes the dollar world reserve status can shrink rapidly in the coming years. He discusses his recent accurate Bitcoin price prediction and why precious metals and commodities are poised for an explosive rally. Regarding COVID1984 and the Great Reset, he's optimistic in that Davos, like Icarus, is flying too close to the sun and ultimately will fail.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
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Show Notes
Why the loss of Afghanistan will ultimately end the Empire https://isystem-tf.com/2021/08/29/why-the-loss-of-afghanistan-will-ultimately-end-the-empire
BITCOIN: a buy at $32,000? https://isystem-tf.com/2021/07/14/bitcoin-a-buy-at-32000
Are Gold and Silver due for an explosive rally? https://isystem-tf.com/2021/09/02/are-gold-and-silver-due-for-an-explosive-rally
Websites
I-System Trend Following https://isystem-tf.com
The Naked Hedgie https://thenakedhedgie.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/NakedHedgie
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAqRpyLzC4xanGQQQtxW0qQ/featured
About Alex Krainer
Alex Krainer (born in 1970) is an author and former hedge fund manager based in Monaco. Alex was born and raised in a socialist regime of former Yugoslavia, under one-party communist rule. As a 17-year old he joined a student exchange program and spent a year in California.
Extending his stay, he took up his university studies there, ultimately transferring to Switzerland where he completed a degree in Business and Economics. From Switzerland his path led him to Venezuela where he lived for a year and experienced his first banking crisis when 9 of Venezuela’s 16 largest banks failed and brought the country’s economy to a grinding halt.
With his plans and endeavours thwarted, he returned to Croatia and joined the military where he served through 1995 during the last phases of Croatia’s war of independence. Soon after finishing his military service, Alex took employment at an oil trading company in Monaco.
By the year 2000 he became the firm’s risk manager and originated the firm’s research and development program in market analysis and application of neural networks and artificial intelligence in trading of financial and commodities markets.
By 2007 Alex launched his own investment management business and was among the small minority of managers who generated positive investment returns (+27%) through the 2008 financial crisis. Over the following six years, his fund outperformed the Dow Jones Credit Suisse index of Blue Chip commodities trading funds.
This opened the door into the big league asset managers and in 2011 Alex Joined Lee Robinson’s Altana Wealth with the mandate of managing the firm’s inflation hedging strategy. In more recent years, Alex also busied himself as an author. In 2015 he published his first book titled, “Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading.”
Having discovered a passion for writing and stumbling upon the story of Bill Browder and the Magnitsky Act, Alex wrote his second book, unrelated to trading. “The Killing of William Browder” attempts to deconstruct Bill Browder’s narrative, which has played an important role in the conflict between Russia and the west – a needless conflict that could escalate towards a hot war.
Within five weeks, Browder’s lawyer Jonathan Winer leaned on Amazon to suppress the book. In July of 2018 the book was republished by a brave publisher Red Pill Press as “Grand Deception: the truth about Bill Browder, the Magnitsky Act and anti-Russia sanctions.”
However, after only six weeks on the market, the book was again banned. While the future remains to be written, Alex’s endeavors will remain devoted to contributing towards a future endowed with peace, cooperation among nations, prosperity and emancipation of all humanity.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Why the loss of Afghanistan will ultimately end the Empire https://isystem-tf.com/2021/08/29/why-the-loss-of-afghanistan-will-ultimately-end-the-empire
BITCOIN: a buy at $32,000? https://isystem-tf.com/2021/07/14/bitcoin-a-buy-at-32000
Are Gold and Silver due for an explosive rally? https://isystem-tf.com/2021/09/02/are-gold-and-silver-due-for-an-explosive-rally
Websites
I-System Trend Following https://isystem-tf.com
The Naked Hedgie https://thenakedhedgie.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/NakedHedgie
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAqRpyLzC4xanGQQQtxW0qQ/featured
About Alex Krainer
Alex Krainer (born in 1970) is an author and former hedge fund manager based in Monaco. Alex was born and raised in a socialist regime of former Yugoslavia, under one-party communist rule. As a 17-year old he joined a student exchange program and spent a year in California.
Extending his stay, he took up his university studies there, ultimately transferring to Switzerland where he completed a degree in Business and Economics. From Switzerland his path led him to Venezuela where he lived for a year and experienced his first banking crisis when 9 of Venezuela’s 16 largest banks failed and brought the country’s economy to a grinding halt.
With his plans and endeavours thwarted, he returned to Croatia and joined the military where he served through 1995 during the last phases of Croatia’s war of independence. Soon after finishing his military service, Alex took employment at an oil trading company in Monaco.
By the year 2000 he became the firm’s risk manager and originated the firm’s research and development program in market analysis and application of neural networks and artificial intelligence in trading of financial and commodities markets.
By 2007 Alex launched his own investment management business and was among the small minority of managers who generated positive investment returns (+27%) through the 2008 financial crisis. Over the following six years, his fund outperformed the Dow Jones Credit Suisse index of Blue Chip commodities trading funds.
This opened the door into the big league asset managers and in 2011 Alex Joined Lee Robinson’s Altana Wealth with the mandate of managing the firm’s inflation hedging strategy. In more recent years, Alex also busied himself as an author. In 2015 he published his first book titled, “Mastering Uncertainty in Commodities Trading.”
Having discovered a passion for writing and stumbling upon the story of Bill Browder and the Magnitsky Act, Alex wrote his second book, unrelated to trading. “The Killing of William Browder” attempts to deconstruct Bill Browder’s narrative, which has played an important role in the conflict between Russia and the west – a needless conflict that could escalate towards a hot war.
Within five weeks, Browder’s lawyer Jonathan Winer leaned on Amazon to suppress the book. In July of 2018 the book was republished by a brave publisher Red Pill Press as “Grand Deception: the truth about Bill Browder, the Magnitsky Act and anti-Russia sanctions.”
However, after only six weeks on the market, the book was again banned. While the future remains to be written, Alex’s endeavors will remain devoted to contributing towards a future endowed with peace, cooperation among nations, prosperity and emancipation of all humanity.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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