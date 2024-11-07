RT News - November 7 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 7, 2024
rt.com
Kamala Harris concedes to Donald Trump's comeback as the US president and promises a peaceful transition of power. The mainstream media blame Joe Biden for Kamala Harris's failure saying he should have left the race earlier. That's despite them repeatedly saying for months that claims of his mental decline were lies. Israel bombards neighborhoods near Beirut international airport as Lebanon's death toll surpasses three thousand people.