Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FEMA FCC 5G KILL GRID - TODD CALLENDER & DEB TAVARES - SGT
channel image
What is happening
9066 Subscribers
Shop now
593 views
Published 21 hours ago

StopTheCrime.net NEW

@StopTheCrime


Attorney Todd Callender and 5G smart city researcher Deb Tavares join me to discuss FEMA's October 4th emergency broadcast system "test", the 5G kill grid, DEWS and much more. Thanks for tuning in.

https://stopthecrime.net/StopTheCrime.net NEW @StopTheCrime 12K followers Join Follow Attorney Todd Callender and 5G smart city researcher Deb Tavares join me to discuss FEMA's October 4th emergency broadcast system "test", the 5G kill grid, DEWS and much more. Thanks for tuning in. https://stopthecrime.net/

Keywords
5gfrequencymicrowavewirelessfemacell phonedewfirefccsocial credit systemdeb tavaresbiological warfarenanobotskill griddirty electricitysgtcovid vaccinetodd callenderoct 4growndingsilent weapon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket