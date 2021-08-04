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Huge Win! - Freedom fighter court victory- NO COVID ISOLATION SAMPLE
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292 views • August 04, 2021
Freedom fighter forces Health Minister in Alberta to confess there is no isolated sample of the covid virus. No more needs to be said. Mainstream Media will not run this so make sure it gets out there. Great watch!
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