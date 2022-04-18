Dr Vernon Coleman. We have eight months.

It’s April 2022, this is video number 308 and the shocking news is that the Great Reset is no longer just a nightmare for us, and an aspiration in the toxic minds of a bunch of the most evil conspirators ever known.



The Great Reset is now frighteningly close to the scary conclusion we’ve all been dreading. We are already living within an oppressive, restrictive faux-communist society based on digital control and progressing rapidly towards a complete lack of individuality and freedom.



Anyone who denies this is either very, very ignorant, very very stupid or bought and paid for and part of the nightmare. Most people, the collaborators, are dead but don’t realise it yet. This is the laxative video I never wanted to have to make. Everything is now happening very rapidly.