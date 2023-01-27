WHY ARE THE GLOBALISTS SO DETERMINED TO START WWIII [STEVE QUAYLE - DOUG HAGMANN]

THERE WILL BE A GREAT WAR

"Lucifer has converted many into his army of ogres--satanists, and as such now they trample and recrucify My Son. Do you think that the Eternal Father will allow you to recrucify My Son? I say to you as your Mother to make amends, do penance, return to your knees, remove yourselves from your involvement in worldly pleasures and gain and power--political aspirations for the enslavement of mankind.

"My children, there will be a great World War. Many nations shall disappear from the face of the earth. There will be much gnashing of teeth and woe set upon the earth." - Our Lady, August 4, 1979

