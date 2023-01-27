WHY ARE THE GLOBALISTS SO DETERMINED TO START WWIII [STEVE QUAYLE - DOUG HAGMANN]

THERE WILL BE A GREAT WAR
"Lucifer has converted many into his army of ogres--satanists, and as such now they trample and recrucify My Son. Do you think that the Eternal Father will allow you to recrucify My Son? I say to you as your Mother to make amends, do penance, return to your knees, remove yourselves from your involvement in worldly pleasures and gain and power--political aspirations for the enslavement of mankind.
"My children, there will be a great World War. Many nations shall disappear from the face of the earth. There will be much gnashing of teeth and woe set upon the earth." - Our Lady, August 4, 1979
https://www.tldm.org/Directives/d499.htm/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.