Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
432 Hz guitar music Phönixe 1 and combination with Melonga from Astor Piazolla
channel image
White magic music
6 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
68 views
Published 21 hours ago

432 Hz music  Melonga from Astor Piazolla and Phönix 1

In the moment i am working on my guitar piece >The Phönixe are flying to the sea reaching the cosmos".

The pic is "Operation Warp Speed" and an operation of the transhumanist agenda to transform or kill the world population on our Earth. We have to deny and say NO to that  all, we are not content with that agenda of the NWO and there Zionist Satan ! They are  trying it again and again. As we see, they are demons !    https://www.brighteon.com/62295740-1a91-4434-8705-fe6da86bb2d5    Dustin Nemos and Daniel Kristos unveil the DEMONIC origins of Zionism

I do the opposite with my music. Its for your Physis, Bios, Psyche and Pneuma .

My music goes into your neurons (Physis) circulates into your other sells and form the music with 432 Hz inside your Bios and Psyche and Pneuma.   The rest is secret work from mi.

 White magic music ,, we are hart to kill !! 

See also:  https://www.brighteon.com/024cf4a8-c37c-4fe3-ba6b-cebb4aa9c071   /   To learn more, visit: https://michaelyon.locals.com/

Keywords
cosmos432 hz musiclatin musicwhite magic music

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket