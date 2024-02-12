432 Hz guitar music Phönixe 1 and combination with Melonga from Astor Piazolla

432 Hz music Melonga from Astor Piazolla and Phönix 1
In the moment i am working on my guitar piece >The Phönixe are flying to the sea reaching the cosmos".
The pic is "Operation Warp Speed" and an operation of the transhumanist agenda to transform or kill the world population on our Earth. We have to deny and say NO to that all, we are not content with that agenda of the NWO and there Zionist Satan ! They are trying it again and again. As we see, they are demons ! https://www.brighteon.com/62295740-1a91-4434-8705-fe6da86bb2d5 Dustin Nemos and Daniel Kristos unveil the DEMONIC origins of Zionism
I do the opposite with my music. Its for your Physis, Bios, Psyche and Pneuma .
My music goes into your neurons (Physis) circulates into your other sells and form the music with 432 Hz inside your Bios and Psyche and Pneuma. The rest is secret work from mi.
White magic music ,, we are hart to kill !!
See also: https://www.brighteon.com/024cf4a8-c37c-4fe3-ba6b-cebb4aa9c071 / To learn more, visit: https://michaelyon.locals.com/
