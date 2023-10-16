The Wind in the Garden of God-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT15 2023

The Picture of the Threshing Floor and the Role of the Wind (the Holy Spirit) in Carrying Off the Chaff to Identify the Grain - This Contrast with Satan's Method of Troubling People: "Sifting," Which Destroys Both Parts, Bad and Good. Also, the Significance of the Direction of the Wind. And Reassurance That Everything God Purges from You/Your Life, He Replaces It with the Lord Jesus Christ.

