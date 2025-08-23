© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Avatar with Jonathan Cahn
Born in New York State, Cahn was raised in a Jewish family, the son of a Holocaust refugee, and attended the synagogue frequently. Aged 20, after a near-death experience, he converted to Messianic Judaism. Cahn is the head of the Beth Israel Worship Center congregation whose "liturgy focuses on Jesus as savior." The group had been located in Garfield, New Jersey, throughout the 1990s but moved to Wayne, New Jersey, in 2008. Cahn's 2011 debut novel, The Harbinger, Cahn has followed The Harbinger with eight other books: The Mystery of the Shemitah, The Book of Mysteries, The Paradigm, The Oracle...