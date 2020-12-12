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#42: Weight Loss, Sex, and Stress | Lipid Peroxidation | Mitochondria | mRNA Vaccine Side Effects
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33 views • December 12, 2020
00:00 - Start setup music
03:58 - Skip setup music
03:58 - WEF cyber polygon, economic collapse, digital currency, social credit score
09:35 - mRNA vaccine side effects, bell's palsy, antifertility, syncytin-1
24:12 - The future of the show is not on youtube
26:12 - Idealabs update
29:20 - Stress-driven lipid peroxidation, inflammation re-awakens dormant cancer cells
32:47 - Niacinamide may treat ALS by improving energetic state
36:00 - "In the body, as in a chain, the weakest link breaks down under stress although all parts are equally exposed to it.” Hans Selye
36:18 - Niacinamide may treat depression by improving energetic state
39:50 - Sexual activity and stress levels (HPA activity) may determine longevity
45:06 - Aspirin can cure liver cancer in just 24 hours (in rabbits)
49:42 - For hypothyroidism, T3 and T4 are most effective when taken orally with food
49:42 - Question: high cholesterol, aging, hypothyroidism
01:00:44 - Question: differences between mRNA vaccines, polyethylene glycol, what's being tested in trials?
01:14:04 - Glycine (and leucine) can treat fatty liver (NAFLD and NASH)
01:15:39 - Serotonin promotes (futile) patience and (false) faith in future rewards
01:20:50 - Serotonin (and SSRI drugs) can cause anxiety and PTSD
01:31:20 - Oral pregnenolone as hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in humans
01:36:00 - Compared to meat eaters, vegans / vegetarian / pescatarians have higher risk of fractures
01:38:18 - Question: weight gain, calories, stress, thyroid, "Ray Peat diet"
01:55:54 - Donations, parting words
03:58 - Skip setup music
03:58 - WEF cyber polygon, economic collapse, digital currency, social credit score
09:35 - mRNA vaccine side effects, bell's palsy, antifertility, syncytin-1
24:12 - The future of the show is not on youtube
26:12 - Idealabs update
29:20 - Stress-driven lipid peroxidation, inflammation re-awakens dormant cancer cells
32:47 - Niacinamide may treat ALS by improving energetic state
36:00 - "In the body, as in a chain, the weakest link breaks down under stress although all parts are equally exposed to it.” Hans Selye
36:18 - Niacinamide may treat depression by improving energetic state
39:50 - Sexual activity and stress levels (HPA activity) may determine longevity
45:06 - Aspirin can cure liver cancer in just 24 hours (in rabbits)
49:42 - For hypothyroidism, T3 and T4 are most effective when taken orally with food
49:42 - Question: high cholesterol, aging, hypothyroidism
01:00:44 - Question: differences between mRNA vaccines, polyethylene glycol, what's being tested in trials?
01:14:04 - Glycine (and leucine) can treat fatty liver (NAFLD and NASH)
01:15:39 - Serotonin promotes (futile) patience and (false) faith in future rewards
01:20:50 - Serotonin (and SSRI drugs) can cause anxiety and PTSD
01:31:20 - Oral pregnenolone as hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in humans
01:36:00 - Compared to meat eaters, vegans / vegetarian / pescatarians have higher risk of fractures
01:38:18 - Question: weight gain, calories, stress, thyroid, "Ray Peat diet"
01:55:54 - Donations, parting words
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