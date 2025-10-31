You’re Not a Citizen, You’re a Battery in the Court’s Power Grid! 🔋



This video decodes the hidden electrical and linguistic symbolism behind modern law enforcement and the justice system. It suggests that police (“pole-ease”) function as energetic regulators, suppressing those who “re-volt” like surge arrestors deleting electrical surges. The courts (“gardens”) are grounding stations where human “batteries” face their “charges” before the judge, a priestly steward of Saturn, who delivers “recharges” or “sentences” to the “defendant” — the “death-end-ant.”



Through etymological and symbolic parallels, the video portrays society as an energetic farm, where words like charge, current, cell, hearing, and sentence all reveal humanity’s role as biological batteries in a controlled circuit. It concludes that managers, bosses, and judges are masters within this system of energetic servitude, and that recognizing this truth is the first step toward reclaiming one’s freedom from the cycle of control.

——————————————————————————

00:00 — Introduces police as “pole-ease,” maintaining polarity and order; enforcers who suppress “re-volting” (rebelling) citizens—wordplay with electricity.

00:19 — Defines “arrestor” as a surge arrestor deleting excess voltage; parallels police deleting disruptive “charges” from society.

00:40 — “Rough handling hurts” → connects pain (“hurts”) to hertz, a unit of frequency.

00:53 — “Court” derived from Latin Hortus (“garden”); judges as guardians of the garden.

01:09 — The courtroom compared to an electrical “battery box”; judge as priest receiving “charges.”

01:19 — Etymology of plaintiff and claim: from “plaint,” meaning sorrow or grievance—a cry to be “re-dressed.”

01:44 — “Petty officer” brings petty (small) charges; “petty” means inferior in rank.

02:00 — Legal “grounds” paralleled with electrical grounding—charges need ground to connect.

02:13 — The court = the ground where electrical (legal) charges are processed.

02:24 — After trial, the “battery box priest” (judge) issues “recharges” to the defendant.

02:39 — Prison cell = literal “cell,” where humans are recharged as battery units.

02:54 — “Defendant” redefined as “death end end”—the terminal ward of the court.

03:04 — Judge sworn to Saturn (symbolic death god); “aunt” in Turkish means oath or pledge.

03:19 — The judge in their “power box” recharges the death-phonation with repeated “sentences.”

03:39 — Hearings assume the defendant is “deaf and dead”—can’t comprehend legal language.

04:04 — Humanity as “word of God,” caught in repeating “spin cycles” controlled by higher beings (“E.T.s”).

04:20 — “End” = “terminal”; in German Ende means terminal; connects to “whore of Babylon” metaphor (phonetic wordplay).

04:41 — “End” in Swedish = slut, Norwegian = schlutt → whore/termination symbolism.

04:59 — “Warden” = “war-den,” as prisons are dens for war captives.

05:13 — Prisoners once part of the “colony” (society’s ant colony) now serving “sentences.”

05:24 — Judges as “stew-wards” of the court; steward linked to food and provisions—gardens grow “energy.”

05:44 — Humans are “food energy batteries”; those who don’t grow the “garden” become prisoners.

05:53 — German gah = “cooked,” Turkish gah = “station/terminal” → cooked energy at life’s end.

06:28 — “Constables” derived from stabouli (“officer of the stable”); ties to “cops” via kaopo root.

06:59 — Courts display yellow-fringed flags—symbol of corporate jurisdiction over “temporary slaves.”

07:19 — Deep levels of court symbolism.

07:31 — “Manager” and “boss” mean “master,” implying everyone else is a slave.

07:40 — Concludes urging awareness: those who accept masters implicitly live as slaves.