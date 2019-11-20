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IT'S OVER: 2 Things Happened During Impeachment Hearings That End The Hoax - 1684-9A
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60 views • November 20, 2019
National Security Council official Alexander Vindman testified Tuesday during the third public impeachment inquiry hearing that Ukraine’s then-head of National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Danylyuk offered him the position of defense minister three times. Vindman said one of the times came when he was visiting Ukraine for the newly-elected president’s inauguration in May. “At any point during that trip did Mr. Danylyuk offer you a position of defense minister with the Ukrainian government?” the Republican counsel Steve Castor asked Vindman.Vindman confessed that he told Ukrainian President Zelensky to “stay out of US politics.” Vindman did not tell his superiors about this message to the Ukrainian leader. Vindman went rogue.Vindman leaked the Trump-Zelensky phone call to anti-Trump CIA leaker Eric (Censored) and went around his chain of command again. Vindman reported to Russian expert Tim Morrison who told investigators today that Vindman was a leaker, a liar and could not be trusted.

E-Militia Article: IT’S OVER: 2 Things Happened During Impeachment Hearings That End The Hoax http://ow.ly/n2s830pUP7m

B4IN Article: IT'S OVER: 2 Things Happened During Impeachment Hearings That End The Hoax | Politics http://ow.ly/4rYd30pUPey

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