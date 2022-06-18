Proff. Mattias Desmet (Belgium): MassFormation = MassPsychosis = MassHypnosis! Part 5 [16.05.2022]

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ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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Mattias Desmet is recognized as the world’s leading expert on the theory of mass formation as it applies to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a professor of clinical psychology in the Department of Psychology and Educational Sciences at Ghent University (Belgium) and a practicing psychoanalytic psychotherapist. His work on mass formation theory was brought to the world’s attention on The Joe Rogan Experience and in major alternative news outlets around the globe.
“[Desmet] is waking a lot of people up to the dangerous place we are now with a brilliant distillation of how we ended up here.” -- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr (Note who also believe that 'viruses' excist. what an idiot!)
In this conversation, Mattias
- deconstructs the societal conditions that allow this collective psychosis to take hold.
- And illustrates how close we are to surrendering to totalitarian regimes.
-- HIGHLIGHTS --
- The steps that lead toward mass formation, including:
- An overall sense of loneliness and lack of social connections and bonds
- A lack of meaningunsatisfying “bullsh*t jobs” that don’t offer purpose
- Free-floating anxiety and discontent that arise from loneliness and lack of meaning
- Manifestation of frustration and aggression from anxiety
- Emergence of a consistent narrative from government officials, mass media, etc., that exploits and channels frustration and anxiety
- How & why Totalitarianism builds on mass formation and has always devastating results.
- Simple solutionsboth individual and collectiveto prevent the willing sacrifice of our freedoms.
Mattias’ book The Psychology of Totalitarianism publishes on June 23 and is now available for pre-order anywhere books are sold: E.g. https://www.amazon.com/Psychology-Totalitarianism-Mattias-Desmet/dp/1645021726/
About Mattias Desmet 1 – 10 of 132 publications: https://biblio.ugent.be/person/801001743835
Further resources: Hannah Arendt 'The Origins of Totalitarianism': https://theanarchistlibrary.org/library/hannah-arendt-the-origins-of-totalitarianism
John Ioannidis 'Why Most Published Research Findings Are False': https://dspace.mit.edu/bitstream/handle/1721.1/58674/9-63-fall-2005/contents/readings/ioannidis.pdf
Part 1) James Corbett ft Prof. Mattias Desmet (Belgium): 'What is 'Mass Formation'? [31.05.2022]
Breaking Free From Mass Formation with Mattias Desmet
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DouXQ8Zu3hVr/
Part 2) Proff. Mattias Desmet (Belgium): Mass Formation = Mass Hypnosis = Mass Psychosis! (Part 2) [14.01.2022]
Prof. Mattias Desmet On The Statistics And Strategy Of Mass Formation Psychosis etc.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q4bI4MdFrI1b/
Part 3) Prof. Mattias Desmet: MassFormation = MassPsychosis = MassHypnosis (Part 3) [20.10.2021]
Psychological Tricks That Make People WILLINGLY Give Up Their Freedom!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vaQxCHAqCEhL/
Part 4) Prof. Mattias Desmet: MassFormation = MassPsychosis = MassHypnosis! (Part 4) [15.01.2022]
Original title: Understanding 'Mass Formation' with Proff. Mattias Desmet!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iVh4ov0UdsqD/
Original title: #96 Mass Hypnosis: The Psychology of Totalitarianism with Prof. Mattias Desmet [16.05.2022]
Simon @ Beyond Perception
4.42K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yNtqWKkQTAg
https://www.youtube.com/c/SimonBeyondPerception