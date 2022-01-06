Corrupt Judge Jails Vaccine Police Founder, Denies Bail for Thought Crime

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WBRC Channel 6
Main Switchboard: 205-322-6666
News Tips: [email protected]
Programming: [email protected]
VP/General Manager
Collin R. Gaston: [email protected]
205-583-4342
News Director
Shannon Isbell: [email protected]
205-583-8443
Assistant News Director
Krystal Swann: [email protected]
205-583-4333
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WVTM - Channel 13
Telephone:
Main: (205) 933-1313
News: (205) 558-7312
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CBS 42
Phone Numbers
Main: (205) 322-4200
News Tip-line: (205) 322-4665
Management Contacts
Vice President & General Manager – Jimmy Cromwell | [email protected]
News Director – Rob Martin | [email protected]
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Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV