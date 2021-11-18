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Tedros THE TOAD confirms that even highly vaxxed countries are seeing a COVID surge
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112 views • November 18, 2021
Still pushing the jab . . . covid continues to increase . . . hospitals, everywhere are full to over flowing with cases . . . the unvaxxed are getting or will be locked out. . . COVID will still increase . . . now, who are you going to blame when all the unvaxxed are locked out? . . . and this COVID thing still goes on a rampage? What is the point of the jab? . . . to maime, kill off. There is no other reason for it, as it doesn't do what vaccines are supposed to do . . . that is to protect from the disease!!!
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