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UK OFFICIAL ADMITS LOCKDOWNS FOR “SOCIAL CONTROL”.
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230 views • July 26, 2021
UK OFFICIAL ADMITS LOCKDOWNS FOR “SOCIAL CONTROL”
A U.K. member of Parliament has come forward writing a blistering op-ed for the Daily Mail. Part whistleblower, part human rights activist, Graham Brady is calling out his own government’s ill-advised Covid mitigation policies, originating from fear, rather than sound public health science.
A U.K. member of Parliament has come forward writing a blistering op-ed for the Daily Mail. Part whistleblower, part human rights activist, Graham Brady is calling out his own government’s ill-advised Covid mitigation policies, originating from fear, rather than sound public health science.
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