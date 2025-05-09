Rafael Devers REFUSES to Play First Base | Red Sox Tensions Rise! ⚾🔥

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Red Sox star Rafael Devers is standing his ground. After being told he'd be Boston's full-time DH, Devers is refusing to move to first base—even after Triston Casas' season-ending injury.





In this video, we break down Devers’ explosive comments, the Red Sox front office with Craig Breslow, and what this means for the future of Boston's lineup.





🔴 What’s next for the Red Sox?

⚾ Will this decision divide the clubhouse?

🎙️ Hear everything Devers said in his emotional statement.





👉 Subscribe for more MLB updates and inside News Plus Globe.





#RafaelDevers #RedSox #MLBNews #BostonRedSox #BaseballDrama #MLB #MLBnews #Sports #baseball