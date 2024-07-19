Trump Speech RNC 2024 - Full Isolated - Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full isolated Donald Trump Speech at 2024 Republican National Convention.
Trumps Highlights:
* Call For Unity
* Talks About Attempted Assassination in Butler Pennsylvania ( Thomas Crooks )
* Pays Tribute to Fallen Firefigher killed in PA
* Pays Tribute to American Citizens who offered words of support
* Economic policies and immigration issues
