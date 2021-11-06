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UFO Disinfo Agents Part 3 – Bashar, Steven Greer, Daniel Sheehan & a MUFON Murder
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115 views • November 06, 2021
Part 3 of 5. At 6:00 Bruce states that Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese people come from a Grey alien race!
17:00 Brian talks about and plays minute 22:50 – 33:00 of Suzy Hansen’s recent video.
30:00 Schecky makes the point that it would be good to let go of the baggage that comes with the swastika, as well as the Abrahamic religions, to allow something new to merge.
Bruce was born in Ottawa, Ontario. He has a journalism degree from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario. He is the author of "Stardust Ranch: The Incredible True Story", available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3n1oLOD . Bruce has worked in Canada, the United States, and Europe as a technical writer, editor, and designer in the fields of software and telecommunications. In 2014 he moved to the Province of Limon, Costa Rica, where he lives on a small farm in the Talamanca Mountains with his wife, Rosemary.
Regarding the Grey alien agenda, Brian share screened 20 minutes of Suzy Hansen's new video, at 22:50 - 33:00 and the end, of: Suzy Hansen IS THERE A PLAN, AND WHOSE IS IT? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEEaV5HZQuw&;t=41s
Brian made a series of 10 hours of profound videos with Bruce a year ago. Both Bruce and Brian anticipate rough times ahead but we are both optimistic that humanity will rise in consciousness after that. The playlist of his videos on this channel are at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/wV9Imujxasw9/
In our talks we broke new ground as others in Ufology/ Exopolitics avoid discussing who the aliens are working through and the centuries of history behind alien involvement and control of the world going back to the 1650s with the secret/ magical societies of the human elites who have interacted continuously with various aliens since those times. We talked about that in relation to the theory that the Grey alien agenda is happening now, to free humanity from this other alien presence.
I have learned so much from Bruce and his co-author Robert Weigand and I have read their book cover to cover. I highly recommend you buy it from Amazon, “Light of Darkness – A Warrior’s Tale for Our Time” at: https://amzn.to/3jHYkLw
His new book is, "The Galactic Historian: The World According to Andrew Bartzis" at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1737290510?pf_rd_r=GPRAVGX4QZ5M6F5FJ6XV&;pf_rd_p=6fc81c8c-2a38-41c6-a68a-f78c79e7253f&pd_rd_r=2b66afa8-c224-495f-8af7-d2a57989339c&pd_rd_w=lY3OP&pd_rd_wg=M98sV&ref_=pd_gw_unk
Phone in to my live Revolution Radio Show at US #1-603-635-4946 every Tuesday 6-8 pm EST https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
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Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
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My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
17:00 Brian talks about and plays minute 22:50 – 33:00 of Suzy Hansen’s recent video.
30:00 Schecky makes the point that it would be good to let go of the baggage that comes with the swastika, as well as the Abrahamic religions, to allow something new to merge.
Bruce was born in Ottawa, Ontario. He has a journalism degree from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario. He is the author of "Stardust Ranch: The Incredible True Story", available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3n1oLOD . Bruce has worked in Canada, the United States, and Europe as a technical writer, editor, and designer in the fields of software and telecommunications. In 2014 he moved to the Province of Limon, Costa Rica, where he lives on a small farm in the Talamanca Mountains with his wife, Rosemary.
Regarding the Grey alien agenda, Brian share screened 20 minutes of Suzy Hansen's new video, at 22:50 - 33:00 and the end, of: Suzy Hansen IS THERE A PLAN, AND WHOSE IS IT? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEEaV5HZQuw&;t=41s
Brian made a series of 10 hours of profound videos with Bruce a year ago. Both Bruce and Brian anticipate rough times ahead but we are both optimistic that humanity will rise in consciousness after that. The playlist of his videos on this channel are at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/wV9Imujxasw9/
In our talks we broke new ground as others in Ufology/ Exopolitics avoid discussing who the aliens are working through and the centuries of history behind alien involvement and control of the world going back to the 1650s with the secret/ magical societies of the human elites who have interacted continuously with various aliens since those times. We talked about that in relation to the theory that the Grey alien agenda is happening now, to free humanity from this other alien presence.
I have learned so much from Bruce and his co-author Robert Weigand and I have read their book cover to cover. I highly recommend you buy it from Amazon, “Light of Darkness – A Warrior’s Tale for Our Time” at: https://amzn.to/3jHYkLw
His new book is, "The Galactic Historian: The World According to Andrew Bartzis" at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1737290510?pf_rd_r=GPRAVGX4QZ5M6F5FJ6XV&;pf_rd_p=6fc81c8c-2a38-41c6-a68a-f78c79e7253f&pd_rd_r=2b66afa8-c224-495f-8af7-d2a57989339c&pd_rd_w=lY3OP&pd_rd_wg=M98sV&ref_=pd_gw_unk
Phone in to my live Revolution Radio Show at US #1-603-635-4946 every Tuesday 6-8 pm EST https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Podcast https://briands4.podbean.com/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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