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Never A Straight Answer
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181 views • December 07, 2019
Lyrics: So many things have changed, but I never thought I'd live in an age to see the day outer space is seen as fake. We have all been played, fallen prey to a Freemasonic cage. Surely all is gonna break away the more we all awake.
Houston, we now have a problem,
They've found out space isn't at all what we've told them.
NASA oughta sorted all the stories for the astronauts before they all reported what they saw when asked in orbit. NASA saw the planets; Aldrin saw no more than black. You all are talking horseshit. Court is where you oughta all be walkin' as your master-plan is thwarted y'all are caught red-handed. I imagine your imaginary bands of Van Allen have caused it all now has it?
The Moon landing was staged, a Stanley Kubrick play, the USA, had to make a movie to win the race to space.
NASA what's the truthful answer? You aren't doing lunar trips? What!? It isn't lucrative? The tax you take is ludicrous! Excuse after excuse you lose the tapes and can't locate the data saying nowadays it's far too hard to make it all after you threw away the blueprints for the lunar craft. Now half a century has past, you had a blast, you're talking out your arse..
The relevance in the rumors, they never went to the moon'll prove, everything taught to you about space will be found untrue.
You never did it!
And you never will 'cause it's a lie!
Nothing has left the Earth and
returned as NASA confirm,
Years of selling the heliocentric
Universe soon'll be gone
You never did it!
And you never will it's all a lie!
Space Odyssey, I found an oddity, it seems like sodomy is your main commodity: asstronots assuming asstronomy NASA assteroid asstral authority. Virgin Galactic master prophylactic practice Space-X safe sex ya bastards. Waxed up black holes ready for you assholes, blast your capsules back to the glass bowl, time-dilated Uranus is waiting, pulsing like the pulsars pulsating, blast your phallus and call it a rocket, See-men dressed in white in the cock-pit. That's some gay shit Masons, you're racist against all straight white males and Asians. I'll prove it too เพราะกูแม่งเป็นลูกครึ่ง ฝรั่งที่แร็ปได้และร้องเพลงลูกทุ่ง Yeah, I'm rapping in Thai, that's what I do, เป็นคนไทยไปแล้ว และอยากเป็นผู้ดีที่มีศักดิ์ศรีเพราะพูดตรงไป ไม่เคยโกหกใครและไม่นอกใจ
No one would have believed in the last years of the twentieth century that 2 humans, Instinct and Dubay would take down the whole New World Order.
Subscribe to DJ Rob Instinct:
https://soundcloud.com/djrobinstinct
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMB0_a4QjHXPkdm1vDKTsSw
Purchase the high-quality Wav: https://ericdubay.bandcamp.com
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Houston, we now have a problem,
They've found out space isn't at all what we've told them.
NASA oughta sorted all the stories for the astronauts before they all reported what they saw when asked in orbit. NASA saw the planets; Aldrin saw no more than black. You all are talking horseshit. Court is where you oughta all be walkin' as your master-plan is thwarted y'all are caught red-handed. I imagine your imaginary bands of Van Allen have caused it all now has it?
The Moon landing was staged, a Stanley Kubrick play, the USA, had to make a movie to win the race to space.
NASA what's the truthful answer? You aren't doing lunar trips? What!? It isn't lucrative? The tax you take is ludicrous! Excuse after excuse you lose the tapes and can't locate the data saying nowadays it's far too hard to make it all after you threw away the blueprints for the lunar craft. Now half a century has past, you had a blast, you're talking out your arse..
The relevance in the rumors, they never went to the moon'll prove, everything taught to you about space will be found untrue.
You never did it!
And you never will 'cause it's a lie!
Nothing has left the Earth and
returned as NASA confirm,
Years of selling the heliocentric
Universe soon'll be gone
You never did it!
And you never will it's all a lie!
Space Odyssey, I found an oddity, it seems like sodomy is your main commodity: asstronots assuming asstronomy NASA assteroid asstral authority. Virgin Galactic master prophylactic practice Space-X safe sex ya bastards. Waxed up black holes ready for you assholes, blast your capsules back to the glass bowl, time-dilated Uranus is waiting, pulsing like the pulsars pulsating, blast your phallus and call it a rocket, See-men dressed in white in the cock-pit. That's some gay shit Masons, you're racist against all straight white males and Asians. I'll prove it too เพราะกูแม่งเป็นลูกครึ่ง ฝรั่งที่แร็ปได้และร้องเพลงลูกทุ่ง Yeah, I'm rapping in Thai, that's what I do, เป็นคนไทยไปแล้ว และอยากเป็นผู้ดีที่มีศักดิ์ศรีเพราะพูดตรงไป ไม่เคยโกหกใครและไม่นอกใจ
No one would have believed in the last years of the twentieth century that 2 humans, Instinct and Dubay would take down the whole New World Order.
Subscribe to DJ Rob Instinct:
https://soundcloud.com/djrobinstinct
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMB0_a4QjHXPkdm1vDKTsSw
Purchase the high-quality Wav: https://ericdubay.bandcamp.com
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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