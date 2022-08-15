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X22 Report: [DS] Took The Bait, The Stage Is Set, [DS] Power Implosion
Survive the News
Survive the News
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We are fighting the fog of war that is the mainstream media – GET DAILY BANNED NEWS IN YOUR INBOX @https://www.survivethenews.com/newsletter – Join the conversation on Telegram @ https://tinyurl.com/TelegramSurviveTheNews45 — Podcast by:


Learn How Nano Soma’s DNA Blueprint Repair System & Shikimic Acid Could be a Solution for Those Who Have Been Vaccinated and for Spike Protein Shedding* visit: https://www.survivethenews.com/go/possiblevaxantidote/


Economic Warfare Against the Cabal:


Stop funding the cabal by buying from woke corporation that sell you poisonous products!

Start buying from freedom loving companies that are private and debt-free! Your purchases can help squeeze these criminal empires dry over time. It’s time for patriots to take back the control!


https://www.survivethenews.com/go/finalsurvivalplan/

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