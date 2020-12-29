California doctor fired after questioning coronavirus lockdowns

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So this is how liberals settle science. In a taste of the kind of intolerance progressives practice when they have the power to do so, a top doctor at a California hospital lost his position last week after having the gall to question the logic behind coronavirus lockdowns.
The incident speaks volumes about how liberals silence critics and says even more about the state of science in a statist world.
Dr. Michael deBoisblanc is no stranger to bucking the trend when it comes to the coronavirus crisis. Back in May, only two months into the long, national nightmare deBoisblanc made headlines by pointing out that doctors at his hospital were seeing more deaths by suicides than the coronavirus.
That, he told KGO-TV at the time, meant the cure was worse than the disease.
At the time, deBoisblanc was chief of the Trauma Department at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, California, in the San Francisco Bay Area’s Contra Costa County.
That’s a position deBoisblanc no longer holds after his latest public questioning of coronavirus conventional wisdom.
As Fox News reported last week, deBoisblanc and two other doctors wrote a letter to the Contra Costa County Health Department questioning the county’s lockdown measures — including keeping schools closed — when the evidence doesn’t support them.
“All the data that I am aware of, looking at children and the virus, shows that it’s safe” to reopen schools, DeBloisblanc told Fox News’ Sandra Smith on Wednesday.
“There are many other states now that have months of track records showing that it’s safe for their kids to go back to school. And the state of California and the county is just not making that possible.”
he careful viewer will note that there’s no tinfoil hat on deBloisbanc’s head. No froth is coming from his mouth and his eyes are steady and unclouded.
Considering that, until mid-December, he was regarded with enough esteem that he was not only employed by a top hospital that bills itself as one of the best in the nation’s most populated state, but was also the top physician in its trauma department, it’s pretty clear that deBoisblanc is not a raving lunatic.
Do liberals care more about power than scientific truth?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cb2lM8SGR1o
Fox News