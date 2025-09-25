Energetic pop-rock launches with syncopated drums and intricate percussion, layered beneath modal guitar riffs and propulsive bass, Verses feature shifting vocal colors and tight harmonies atop sparse, evolving backdrops, Instrumental breaks inject Phrygian dominant synths, bold strings, and percussive accents for a Middle Eastern flavor, The chorus highlights confident, playful vocals and crisp, catchy harmonies, sustaining pop-rock momentum while weaving “Egyptian” textures through the arrangement





(Verse 1) Shelves once filled with abundance, now bare, A silent testament to our collective fear. The pantry dwindles, a stark reminder, Of the famine that's creeping, like an unwanted visitor. The prices climb, a relentless, upward trend, While our wallets shrink, like sand through a sieve. Inflation's shadow, dark and ominous, Casting doubt on our once-secure provisions. (Chorus) Prices rise, like smoke signals in the air, Leaving our larders empty, devoid of care. The future uncertain, a blur, a haze, Each meal a question, each day a maze. This invisible thief, it stalks our door, Its knock, a warning, we can't ignore. (Verse 2) The garden yields, but not as it once did, Its bounty meager, its force sapped, forbid. The soil, once rich, now a shadow of its former might, A mirror to our world, in the soft morning light. The markets shrink, their offerings sparse, A symptom of a system that's fallen apart. Inflation's touch, like a bitter, cold wind, Leaves our tables empty, our hearts thin. (Chorus) Prices rise, like smoke signals in the air, Leaving our larders empty, devoid of care. The future uncertain, a blur, a haze, Each meal a question, each day a maze. This invisible thief, it stalks our door, Its knock, a warning, we can't ignore. (Bridge) We've learned to live with less, to make do with what's there, To stretch our rations, to mend and repair. But the river's current, it's swift and it's strong, And the weight of inflation, it pulls us along. (Chorus) Prices rise, like smoke signals in the air, Leaving our larders empty, devoid of care. The future uncertain, a blur, a haze, Each meal a question, each day a maze. This invisible thief, it stalks our door, Its knock, a warning, we can't ignore. (Outro) Inflation's shadow, it's long and it's wide, A chilling reminder, of the tides that have passed. The future uncertain, we hold our breath and hope, For a time when our tables, they'll overflow. More and more, we feel it to the core, The tightening grip, of inflation's war.