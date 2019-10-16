5 Facts That Prove The Earth Is Flat

When it comes to the earth being flat, humans of average intelligence often have what sound to be like very valid questions:

1. If the Earth is flat, why is the moon round?

2. If the Earth is flat, why do we have tides?

3. If the Earth is flat, why do we use globes?

4. If the Earth is flat, how do we explain space exploration?

5. If the Earth is flat, why do we orbit around the sun?



These are all wonderful, painfully obvious questions, but as often occurs in nature, what's painfully obvious is painfully false. The Earth is flat, Bigfoot is real, and we never landed on the moon. And this video proves it.



Engineering Explained is a participant in the Amazon Influencer Program.