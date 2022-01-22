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Drawing An Alien Landscape
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37 views • January 22, 2022
A time-lapse of concept art for an alien landscape for my comic project "XIBALBA". Programs used are CLIP STUDIO PAINT EX and Adobe Photoshop.
Music by: Dynatron
You can catch my art streams on my Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/rigelworks
And find my works here: https://www.deviantart.com/rigelworks
Music by: Dynatron
You can catch my art streams on my Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/rigelworks
And find my works here: https://www.deviantart.com/rigelworks
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