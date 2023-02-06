https://gettr.com/post/p27fhv59e91

01/30/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan continue to protest in front of the Paul Hastings office building. Fellow fighter Black Cat talked about the very pro-CCP Kono family. In a recent Japanese public opinion poll, Taro Kono ranked first in the question of who will be the next Prime Minister? This is extremely dangerous for Japan because his family has very close ties to the CCP. Our protest is to tell the truth and wake up the Japanese people.

#pualhastings #collusionwithccp #KonoTaro #proccp

01/30/2023对邪恶说不，新中国联邦日本战友们继续在普衡办公楼前抗议。黑猫战友谈到了非常亲中共的河野家族。在最近的日本民意调查中，河野太郎在下一个首相会是谁的问题上排名第一。 这对日本来说是极其危险的，因为河野家族与中共的关系非常密切。我们的抗议就是要说出真相，唤醒日本人民。

#普衡勾结中共 #河野太郎 #亲中



