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Fake Shooting in Boulder Colorado
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137 views • March 23, 2021
Fake Shooting happened on 3-22-2021
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Ammo used: .223
Boulder, Colorado had a ban on "assault weapons" in the city up until just a few days ago when a Boulder judge struck down the gun ban. The case is expected to go to the Colorado Supreme Court.
And just like clockwork, we have a mass shooting in Boulder, CO.
https://www.rawstory.com/boulder-shooting/
https://www.denverpost.com/2021/03/22/police-active-shooter-shooting-king-soopers-boulder/
https://youtu.be/eZOOw4Ez3E4
Biden calls on Congress to pass assault weapons ban after Boulder shooting: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2021/mar/23/joe-biden-infrasturcture-bill-covid-coronavirus-vaccine-live-updates
Like Skull and Bones 322?
Ammo used: .223
Boulder, Colorado had a ban on "assault weapons" in the city up until just a few days ago when a Boulder judge struck down the gun ban. The case is expected to go to the Colorado Supreme Court.
And just like clockwork, we have a mass shooting in Boulder, CO.
https://www.rawstory.com/boulder-shooting/
https://www.denverpost.com/2021/03/22/police-active-shooter-shooting-king-soopers-boulder/
https://youtu.be/eZOOw4Ez3E4
Biden calls on Congress to pass assault weapons ban after Boulder shooting: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2021/mar/23/joe-biden-infrasturcture-bill-covid-coronavirus-vaccine-live-updates
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