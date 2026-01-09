BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alberta Independence - Removing USA from Globalist Orgs. - Reparations
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 1 day ago

Alberta group gets green light to collect signatures for separation referendum


Question asks: ‘Do you agree that the province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state’


Alberta’s election agency fired the starter’s pistol today in the race to collect enough signatures for a referendum on the province’s withdrawal from Canada.


Elections Alberta announced Friday that Mitch Sylvestre and the Alberta Prosperity Project have until Saturday, May 2, to collect just under 178,000 signatures to qualify.


“Citizen initiative petition signature sheets have been issued,” Elections Alberta said in a statement Friday.


“The proponent may now proceed with collecting signatures.”


Elections Alberta had already announced before Christmas that it had approved the referendum question.


But it said the group could not collect signatures until it had finalized details, including hiring a chief financial officer.


https://calgaryjournal.ca/2026/01/02/alberta-group-gets-green-light-to-collect-signatures-for-separation-referendum/



Alberta’s separation movement is growing and getting younger, says poll

Research Co. survey suggests rising appetite for independence and U.S. annexation


In June 2023, just a few days after Danielle Smith earned a new majority mandate as Alberta’s premier, Research Co. asked the province’s residents about separation. At the time, roughly one in four residents were supportive of Alberta becoming a country independent from Canada (22 per cent) and Alberta joining the United States (19 per cent).


A lot has changed since then. In Alberta, the provincial opposition is now commanded by former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi. Donald Trump took over as U.S. president for the second and—under the current terms of the Constitution—last time, and mused about turning Canada into the “51st State.”


https://www.westerninvestor.com/alberta/mario-canseco-albertas-separation-movement-is-growing-and-getting-younger-says-poll-11710517



President Trump Withdraws U.S. from 66 International Organizations — Here’s the Full List


President Trump just signed a proclamation withdrawing the United States from dozens of foreign organizations.


These include over 30 United Nations entities, as well as dozens of other international groups that do not serve American interests.


https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-president-trump-withdraws-u-s-66-international/



$5 Million Reparations Fund: From Slavery’s Shadows, SF Mayor Signs Historic Measure for Black San Franciscans


As 2025 draws to a close, San Francisco has made a significant move on the long-discussed issue of reparations for Black residents, establishing a dedicated Reparations Fund to address centuries of systemic discrimination and its ongoing impacts. On December 16, 2025, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance creating the fund, which Mayor Daniel Lurie signed into law on December 23.


https://sfbayview.com/2025/12/5-million-reparations-fund-from-slaverys-shadows-sf-mayor-signs-historic-measure-for-black-san-franciscans/



“His Brain is Clearly Intact” — Doctor Backs Trump’s “Perfect Health” Claim After Third Cognitive Exam


https://www.inquisitr.com/his-brain-is-clearly-intact-doctor-backs-trumps-perfect-health-claim-after-third-cognitive-exam

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Kremlin rejects Trump&#8217;s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Kremlin rejects Trump’s 20-point peace deal; Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks as winter looms

Belle Carter
The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO&#8217;s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

The great Arctic heist: How a false flag over Greenland could trigger NATO’s collapse and fulfill a long-held expansionist fantasy

Lance D Johnson
Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Secretary of State Marco Rubio to meet Danish officials as Trump pushes Greenland initiative

Laura Harris
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy