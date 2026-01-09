Alberta Independence - Removing USA from Globalist Orgs. - Reparations

Alberta group gets green light to collect signatures for separation referendum





Question asks: ‘Do you agree that the province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state’





Alberta’s election agency fired the starter’s pistol today in the race to collect enough signatures for a referendum on the province’s withdrawal from Canada.





Elections Alberta announced Friday that Mitch Sylvestre and the Alberta Prosperity Project have until Saturday, May 2, to collect just under 178,000 signatures to qualify.





“Citizen initiative petition signature sheets have been issued,” Elections Alberta said in a statement Friday.





“The proponent may now proceed with collecting signatures.”





Elections Alberta had already announced before Christmas that it had approved the referendum question.





But it said the group could not collect signatures until it had finalized details, including hiring a chief financial officer.





https://calgaryjournal.ca/2026/01/02/alberta-group-gets-green-light-to-collect-signatures-for-separation-referendum/









Alberta’s separation movement is growing and getting younger, says poll

Research Co. survey suggests rising appetite for independence and U.S. annexation





In June 2023, just a few days after Danielle Smith earned a new majority mandate as Alberta’s premier, Research Co. asked the province’s residents about separation. At the time, roughly one in four residents were supportive of Alberta becoming a country independent from Canada (22 per cent) and Alberta joining the United States (19 per cent).





A lot has changed since then. In Alberta, the provincial opposition is now commanded by former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi. Donald Trump took over as U.S. president for the second and—under the current terms of the Constitution—last time, and mused about turning Canada into the “51st State.”





https://www.westerninvestor.com/alberta/mario-canseco-albertas-separation-movement-is-growing-and-getting-younger-says-poll-11710517









President Trump Withdraws U.S. from 66 International Organizations — Here’s the Full List





President Trump just signed a proclamation withdrawing the United States from dozens of foreign organizations.





These include over 30 United Nations entities, as well as dozens of other international groups that do not serve American interests.





https://100percentfedup.com/breaking-president-trump-withdraws-u-s-66-international/









$5 Million Reparations Fund: From Slavery’s Shadows, SF Mayor Signs Historic Measure for Black San Franciscans





As 2025 draws to a close, San Francisco has made a significant move on the long-discussed issue of reparations for Black residents, establishing a dedicated Reparations Fund to address centuries of systemic discrimination and its ongoing impacts. On December 16, 2025, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance creating the fund, which Mayor Daniel Lurie signed into law on December 23.





https://sfbayview.com/2025/12/5-million-reparations-fund-from-slaverys-shadows-sf-mayor-signs-historic-measure-for-black-san-franciscans/









“His Brain is Clearly Intact” — Doctor Backs Trump’s “Perfect Health” Claim After Third Cognitive Exam





https://www.inquisitr.com/his-brain-is-clearly-intact-doctor-backs-trumps-perfect-health-claim-after-third-cognitive-exam