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Kennedy Jr. addresses U.S. President Biden: Complete transparency of the covid vaccination program!
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90 views • May 26, 2021
On March 15, 2021, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Chairman of the Children's Health Defense movement, wrote an open letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, the substance of which applies not only to the U.S. but to most countries around the world, namely the lack of transparency, lack of sound science, and a lack of a functioning oversight system for covid-vaccinations.
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