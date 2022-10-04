Peggy Hubbard American Patriot S3 E5

Peggy and Bill discuss her run for U.S. Senate in Illinois, she won 91 out of 102 counties and still lost. Watch or listen and see what she has uncovered so far. We also discuss how we were both homeless years ago.
