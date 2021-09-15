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The Lies of False Churches
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51 views • September 15, 2021
This message was given back in 2007, but it is even more timely for today.
2 Thessalonians 2:11
“And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:”
King James Version
2 Thessalonians 2:11
“And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:”
King James Version
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