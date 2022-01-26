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Riccardo Bosi speaking at the Taree Freedom Rally, NSW Australia.
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16 views • January 26, 2022
Riccardo Bosi will probably go down in history as one of Australia’s greatest heroes.
But even more important than this one man, is the message and policies of Australia One.
I urge you to log into the AustraliaOneParty.com web site, sign up to receive links to upcoming videos and go through his past videos. Feel inspired, sign up and become a member.
The A1 party will not have the massive advertising budget as other political parties, so if you want a better future for you and Australia. It is up to you, to share and promote the A1 policies.
But even more important than this one man, is the message and policies of Australia One.
I urge you to log into the AustraliaOneParty.com web site, sign up to receive links to upcoming videos and go through his past videos. Feel inspired, sign up and become a member.
The A1 party will not have the massive advertising budget as other political parties, so if you want a better future for you and Australia. It is up to you, to share and promote the A1 policies.
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