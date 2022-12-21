Cross Talk News





Dec 20, 2022





Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren and Edward discuss the gay gala that was held this weekend at President Trump’s winter White House. We detail the real reason Republicans are trying to re-elect Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House and why Jared ‘Worm-Tongue’ Kushner met with Elon Musk in Qatar.





Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews





Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.





Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com





Follow us on Telegram!

Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall





Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial





Tune into other episodes of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!





Watch “Died Suddenly”

https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v21ny4a-live-7pm-jared-wormtongue-gets-to-musk-mtg-betrays-maga-base.html



